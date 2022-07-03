Heels season 2 filming wraps; premiere date hopes at Starz

If you are like us and excited to see Heels season 2 premiere on Starz down the road, we have news that brings us a little bit closer!

In a new post today on Twitter, star Stephen Amell confirmed that filming on the latest batch of episodes is officially done. Now, we’re in a spot where we have to wait for the network to announce something.

We do tend to assume that the new season is at least a few months away, given that the network currently has episodes of P-Valley and Becoming Elizabeth on the air. Meanwhile, they will also be premiering the latest season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan later this year. They also have BMF and Power Book II: Ghost after that.

If we had to guess, we’d say that an October premiere date for Heels could make some sense, where it could be paired with the end of Raising Kanan and maybe the start of either Book II or BMF. What the network is looking at right now is simply a situation of them having a ton of programming and yet, only so much that they devote to original scripted programming. They could add another hour or two to the traditional schedule, and of course that would open up everything.

If you’re not watching Heels…

Get on board. This is a show that really takes an up-close-and-personal look at the world of independent wrestling, and it is also so much more compelling and engrossing than anyone would first assume on the surface. It does so much fantastic stuff in terms of providing insight into this world, and both Amell and Alexander Ludwig are nothing short of fantastic. Plus, season 1 ended in a very interesting way (no spoilers) that makes us wonder what could be coming next for Jack and Ace Spade.

What do you most want to see on Heels season 2 when the show does return to Starz?

