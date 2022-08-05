Big Sky season 3 spoilers: Meet Jenny’s mom!

Big Sky season 3 is going to be premiering on ABC this fall, and we know now that for Jenny, a significant blast from the past lies ahead!

According to a report from Deadline, Rosanna Arquette is going to be recurring through the upcoming episodes as the mother of Katheryn Winnick’s character. Her name is Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, and here’s a little bit more about her courtesy of the character description:

She’s a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in her grifts, much to present-day Jenny’s resentment. Gigi has an uncanny ability to charm her way into people’s lives and then disappear without a trace. When she returns to Helena to pull her latest con, Jenny catches onto her and mother-daughter must work through their difficult relationship.

There’s no doubt that this appearance could be really fun, even if it feels like there’s a really huge percentage of fictional TV characters who have scam artists for parents. Haven’t we seen that on so many occasions? Of course, it’s also useful in helping to understand why someone like Jenny would get into the job that she has. She could feel a sense of duty in trying to help other people, largely due to a lot of what she has gone through herself in the past. We know that she’s going to have her hands full on the upcoming season, especially if country music icon Reba McEntire actually ends up playing the Big Bad of the story. You can see a new teaser for season 3 over here, and that also features more of Jensen Ackles as Beau Arlen, who first turned up at the end of season 2.

Given how a lot of season 3 so far feels a bit like a Big Sky reboot, we’re at least happy that we’re getting a casting like this — it will help to explain more of why Jenny was the way that she was through the first two seasons.

What do you want to see from Big Sky season 3, and from Jenny’s mother?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

