Big Sky season 3 teaser features Jensen Ackles, Reba McEntire

Today the folks over at ABC released a brand-new teaser for Big Sky season 3, and one thing looks very much clear already. It feels like the network is almost billing this as a totally new show!

There are a lot of signs of a reboot just based on what you can see below. Take, for starters, the new subtitle of Big Sky: Deadly Trails. that’s a move to make it stand out as opposed to the first two seasons, and to give the story this time around a brand-new feel. It’s also worth considering that there are two very big names now a part of the cast in Jensen Ackles, coming off of a big part on Amazon’s The Boys, and country-music legend Reba McEntire going very much against type as a potential Big Bad. They want to recruit new viewers who have never seen the show before and we get it.

It absolutely does feel like there is room for this show to grow an audience, whether it be the new cast members, the subtitle, or the unique setting. Series like Yellowstone that are set beyond the beaten path have proven to be really successful and honestly, ABC needs more marquee dramas in general. Where is their other big hit these days? Grey’s Anatomy is no longer the smash that it was and American Idol, two decades into its run, was one of its most-watched shows.

Big Sky season 3 is going to premiere on Wednesday, September 21 — we’re going to have more news about it before too long. It’s going to be intense, mysterious, and hopefully exciting more so than anything else. Let’s just hope that this is the beginning of a rather large promo campaign the rest of the summer.

