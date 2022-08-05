Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 5: Is Tyler dead?

This week HBO Max gave us Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 4 and 5 and through that, “A” claimed another victim.

So who was it this time around? Well … Tyler. Not the most important character in the story, but someone who could be important due to secrets from the past. As a matter of fact, everything with this show seems connected to that. We’ve just how much Angela was tormented by the Liars’ mothers so many years ago, and the exact state of distress she was in leading up to her death. We’d continue to call it a ridiculous coincidence that the daughters all happen to be friends, but we’ve come to learn that with this world, you just have to accept things even when they are a little bit silly.

For now, Tyler is gone — we don’t see a crazy resurrection coming here down the road. What we’re more curious about than his fate is what happened at the bonfire party — clearly there is something that Tabby is wrestling with from that night, and the same goes for Imogen, as well. It’s unlikely that there is a direct connection between this and what “A” is doing now, but the events of that night may be somewhere in their mind. The younger characters can’t be responsible for their parents’ actions, but they have to contend with their own.

If there is one thing to be critical of right now with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it is the simple fact that we only have ten episodes! That just isn’t a lot of time to pay off the mysteries that have been set up, and it absolutely does feel like HBO Max is shortchanging themselves by bunching the episodes together. It reducing the amount of time we have to theorize and make this show go a little more viral.

