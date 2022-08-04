America’s Got Talent season 17 live shows will have new format

America’s Got Talent season 17 is changing things up further for the live shows, but are they changing things for the better?

This week, NBC not only announced the 54 acts who will be moving on plus a wild card, but they’ve also altered just how many rounds the remaining contestants will have to impress the audience. This is a move that feels more similar to Britain’s Got Talent than anything that the talent competition has done before. There will be five performance shows with eleven acts competing in each, and from those shows, there will be two acts each moving on to the finale. One will be picked by America’s vote, while the acts in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place will face the judges, who will have the final say there. In total, there will be ten finalists plus an additional wild card chosen by the public — after the judges narrow down the choices.

Here is what we absolutely loathe about this move — it basically means that the winner of this season only has three chances to impress the public. How are we supposed to know who is the best in so short a period of time? It may be a move that is more economic, but it’s also a move that doesn’t give you time to build a personal connection to the acts. One of the biggest problems with AGT has been its inability to build big-name stars, and we’re not sure that anything in here works to help that.

The first live show for season 17 will be premiering next week, and new changes aside, we are excited to learn a little bit more about who is competing and whether someone will come out of nowhere and impress!

