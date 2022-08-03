America’s Got Talent: Ben Waites, Debbii Dawson top wild cards

At the tail end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent along big twist was revealed, and this one has huge ramifications for several acts.

What is it? Four acts are currently up for a wild card, which will allow them a chance to hit the stage in the live shows. Among the group are sword-swallower Auzzy Blood, singer Ben Waites, singer and performer Debbii Dawson, and comedian Jordan Conley.

Are we surprised that some of these people were not put directly through? Absolutely, especially when you consider how refreshing and unique Debbii was. Meanwhile, Jordan was spectacular in his audition and had a routine that was unique and also funny. We tend to be partial to comedians, largely because there aren’t so many venues for them to break through on television these days. He’d probably be our personal pick of the group.

As for who America will most likely vote for to advance here, we have to remember that singers almost always have a leg up on a show like this. With that in mind, we look at Ben or Debbii as the top contenders. It’s no offense to Auzzy, but he is clearly in fourth place among the group. What he does is crazy and unique, but it is also not mainstream and typically AGT is dominated by mainstream voters. If we had to make a guess right now, it is that Ben ends up moving on to the live shows. He has the vocal talent and beyond just that, he’s a really endearing guy and people will support him on the basis of likability. That is a big part, after all, of this competition.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on America’s Got Talent, including our take on the final auditions

Who do you want to see be the wild card act moving into America’s Got Talent’s season 17 live shows?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







