American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Is September out of the running?

Is there zero chance of an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date in September at this point? We understand if you’re starting to be a little bit worried about that.

After all, consider some of the evidence here. Earlier this week, FX had a panel discussion at the TCA Summer Press Tour and while there, they did not specifically give a date for the latest chapter of the franchise. Instead, they just said “fall.” Would they have been more specific if they were planning to release the show next month? We think so, mostly because you need proper time in order to get the promotional ball rolling.

Also, the word “fall” itself does narrow things down, doesn’t it? Technically, there is only one Wednesday (the show’s typical launch day) in September that is technically in fall: September 28. The first day of fall is the 22nd. We’re not going to rule that out as a premiere date entirely, but we’re starting to lean more towards an early October start.

Remember here that production of season 11 is currently underway, but the post-production team does need some time to get these episodes together. Also, we tend to think that FX will want a small break between the end of American Horror Stories and the start of American Horror Story — that way, they can promote season 11 without any confusion at all. An early October premiere date does still get them out before Halloween, and that allows them the opportunity to hype things up at the perfect time of the year. Also, it gets them done before Christmas, which we also think is important from a ratings perspective. Horror tends to be a bit more seasonal than almost any other genre out there.

When do you think that American Horror Story season 11 is actually going to premiere?

