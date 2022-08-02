American Horror Story season 11 premiere date will be this fall

Today, the folks at FX confirmed what we thought was a foregone conclusion on an American Horror Story season 11: It will be premiering this fall.

According to TVLine, the network made this news official during their TCA event on Tuesday, but declined to reveal much more in the way of insight right now. More news about both the premiere date and the theme will come out in the weeks ahead.

Take a look at our American Horror Stories season 2 premiere review right away! If you look below, you can see some of what we thought about the “Dollhouse” episode! After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional discussions.

We know that filming is already underway for the new season and has been for some time — with that in mind, rest assured that there’s going to be episodes ready in plenty of time. The struggle for Ryan Murphy and the producers is simply going to be coming up with more and more ideas that push the envelop. American Horror Story: 1984 is actually one of the more underrated seasons in the history of the franchise, while the first half of last year’s Double Feature was pretty entertaining. After that, things unfortunately went downhill with the Death Valley alien arc, but this does give the show an opportunity to turn things around this fall. We’re sure that some familiar faces from the past few seasons will be returning.

If there is one bit of advice that we’d give Murphy and company on the new season, it’s that less is sometimes more. This franchise does often get a little too ambitious for its own good.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story season 11?

Do you have any big suggestions when it comes to the theme? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll also have other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss, so stick around for those. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







