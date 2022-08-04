Westworld season 5: Is it in jeopardy due to HBO Max shakeup?

If you were not aware already, this week has been rather tumultuous when it comes to HBO Max — so what does that mean for Westworld? Could the epic drama from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy find itself going out the door?

Over the past couple of days, we’ve heard this question asked, and it’s fair to say at this point that its renewal situation is complicated … very much so, in fact.

So what can we say about it so far? Well, we personally don’t think that Westworld will be canceled due to HBO Max. Based on what we’ve heard this week there are shows that could be in danger due to the complicated Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but they are HBO Max originals and not shows that originated at HBO proper. Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and Barry are some other hits that should be a-okay moving forward.

If Westworld does not end up getting a season 5, it has more to do with HBO economics than anything on the streaming end. There are only a couple of episodes left and of course, we find it strange that the series does not have a renewal yet. Part of it may be due to the series’ expensive price tag compared to viewership; there have been long layoffs between seasons and we do think that has hurt the final product. It is a little different than the situation with Stranger Things. That show was able to survive big breaks because its story is a little less convoluted. With Westworld, we do think that viewers get their head twisted into nots and struggle to remember everything when it comes back.

While we don’t necessarily think that this show has several more seasons in the can, we’re hoping for at least one more … let’s hope something more comes out on that soon.

