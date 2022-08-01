Westworld season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The last before the finale

Next week on HBO we’re going to get Westworld season 4 episode 7, and obviously this is a really important hour for the series. It’s the penultimate one of the season! Technically, it could also be the penultimate one of the series, though we do think there’s going to be at least one more season at this point. Consider us hopeful for the time being.

If there’s one way that we would describe what’s coming up next based on the promo: It is simple: Judgment day. This is a chance to stop Hale’s world, or at least augment things from where they’ve been. C / Frankie at this point is one of the most important freedom fighters and with Maeve at her disposal, there is hope. Yet, the promo also raises the possibility that it is time for the Parasites to evolve, and that there is a greater plan or destiny that everyone could eventually achieve. What that looks like could be violent … or at the very least set the stage for the finale.

Then, there is also the question still about Christina. Even though Evan Rachel Wood has been a big part of this story, the writers still haven’t given us all the hours. They’ve made us be patient, frustrating as that has been here and there. She is visible in the promo, so there’s at least that? With her ability to shift the narrative, she could have the power to turn everyone against Hale in one single swoop.

If we’re being too subtle on a couple of things in this article, let’s just come out and say it bluntly here: There’s way too much story right now to be tied up in just two episodes. Unless we’re going to get some Stranger Things style movies to close things out here, we’re going to need more time.

