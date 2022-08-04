American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4 preview: ‘Milkmaids’

What can we tell you in advance about American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4? Well, for starters, that it’s probably going to go in a very different direction than anything that we’ve seen so far.

The title for this episode, at least for now, is set to be “Milkmaids” — of course, remember that episodes can be swapped around in whatever order FX / Hulu wants since this show is an anthology in nature. This is the first episode this season not written by Manny Coto; instead, it is the product of Our Lady J, who worked previously with executive producer Ryan Murphy on Pose. We’re excited for this episode, and to see what Our Lady J brings to the show’s extended universe!

Be sure to check out our most-recent American Horror Stories premiere review now! If you look below, you can see some of what we have to say about the franchise now. Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates.

Of course, Hulu and FX aren’t the sort to give away a lot of details about their upcoming episodes in advance, so what we are mostly curious to see here is if there’s a chance to see a different brand of horror and also memorable characters. That is often one of the biggest challenges with a show like this; we really only have so much time to get to know people! They have to make a big impression and that’s not easy because of the heavy lore that can at times surround them.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Beyond this episode, we’re also curious if at any point over the next few weeks, we’re going to get word on a season 3. We do think there’s more in the tank with this franchise!

Related – Check out some more insight on American Horror Story season 11, including a potential premiere date

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4 when it arrives on Hulu?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for even more insight. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







