Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Cracks in the Leftovers? (day 28)

It has been an eventful 24 hours in the Big Brother 24 house, and that is putting it mildly.

So where do we start here? Well, overnight we saw the official beginnings of a showmance between Kyle and Alyssa, and it clearly has the guy all out of whack. All of a sudden, he is more invested than ever in trying to find a way to keep her! He may not blow up the Leftovers over it, but he is starting to think through more of his options for the remainder of the game.

Tonight, we saw him have what was a pretty candid conversation with Michael, one where he made it clear that realistically, the alliance probably would not end up as the final seven, and there needs to be some thought into what lies ahead. Alyssa and Daniel, for example, are players that Joseph and Monte are game to target, and they have closer relationships with Indy and Terrance. It makes sense for them to keep perceived “weaker players” around as long as possible. Yet, Kyle has an incentive to keep Alyssa around, and who knows how Daniel will react to Nicole’s eviction? (Speaking of Nicole, she’s also pitched Brittany about joining her and Michael in the event that Taylor gets evicted — not that this matters.)

While we are not going to say that there is a cause for concern right now, Kyle is starting to play the game a little too hard and he’s getting paranoid because he’s worried about how the house sees him and Alyssa. This will be a fairly interesting thread to follow for the next several weeks; that much we know with a certain measure of confidence.

For now, we do think that Kyle and Michael are going to be the first people to walk away from the Leftovers if the alliance does dissolve — remember that Michael’s dream final three is Taylor and Brittany alongside himself. It could be hard to achieve that going to final 7 with the guys.

How long do you think the Leftovers will last on Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







