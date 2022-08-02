Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Kyle and Alyssa… (day 28)

Here we are, thinking that we’d get out of Big Brother 24 without some sort of showmance segment. Alas, that’s not happening.

It’s been obvious for a while that Alyssa was super-into Kyle; it’s been a little harder on his end. He’s repeatedly rejected her advances, and there was a debate as to the reason why. Was he not interested? Or, was he just concerned about the game implications? Well, we’ve got a much better sense of it now; he’s just worried about the game.

Alyssa and Kyle had their first kiss / make-out session last night, which awkwardly happened extremely close to Daniel, and it really felt like Kyle just couldn’t hold out anymore. We think he was probably hoping that Alyssa would go home on Thursday and he could resist temptation until then, but obviously she’s not going anywhere now.

Aside from this inevitably becoming a super-annoying segment on the show, it’s going to present an issue for the Leftovers. They won’t want someone in the game who could directly influence Kyle, so we could see a scenario where they go after her even before they go after Daniel. Remember that Nicole is going to leave the game this week despite whatever campaigns she may do in order to save herself.

By the way, the revisionist history is going to be super-hilarious when it comes to Nicole on Thursday night. She’s probably going to act like Daniel was an idiot for using his Veto and she knew all along she’d be leaving when she was put up, and these things are not the case. While she has some concern, there’s an incredible amount of delusion still going on.

How big of a factor do you think the Kyle – Alyssa showmance is going to be in Big Brother 24?

