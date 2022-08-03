Is The Amazing Race Canada season 8 new tonight on CTV? We know that the stage has been set for a lot of excitement moving forward.

So should we go ahead and give out some of the bad news now? Well, there’s no point in delaying the inevitable: There is no episode tonight. The race is on a one-week break, and you are going to see it back with another leg on August 9. Just consider this another hurdle in what has easily been one of the strangest seasons of the entire franchise we’ve seen. Multiple teams were forced to withdraw all at once due to the global health crisis, while two previously-eliminated teams were brought back. There are some comparisons that are going to come out between this and what happened on the US version of the show, but there was no major filming delay of over a year here.

When the series does return, prepare for an episode that will throw a little bit of everything at the teams. They will experience climate-wise multiple seasons in the span of a single day. Physically it will be exhausting for a lot of teams, and it could end up leveling the playing field to a certain extent.

The one thing that we’ll see about the remaining crop of racers in general is that a lot of them are more than capable of finishing either first or last; this is a pretty stacked field, and one mistake on a given leg could doom a team.

Just in case you haven’t seen a preview yet for what lies ahead on the Race, go ahead and check out the video below! We certainly hope that it tides you over for at least the next little while.

The #AmazingRaceCanada is making a pit stop this week🚦 The journey continues next Tuesday, August 9th with an all new episode of @amazingracecda.

