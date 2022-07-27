The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 5: Four seasons in one day!

After tonight’s intense and dramatic Amazing Race Canada 8 episode, do you want to look ahead to episode 5 next week?

We’ll admit that it’s going to take a little while to get over three teams exiting the show all of a sudden; or, two teams coming back. Cassie & Jahmeek ended up finishing in last place, but this time around, they weren’t eliminated! Don’t be too shocked about this, as we think that production probably had to add an extra non-elimination led to make up for losing those aforementioned teams.

So where will things go from here? Well, the next new episode is going to send the remaining competitors to Vernon, British Columbia, a place where a LOT of different tasks await them. For example, lawn bowling! That feels like such a goofy task, but one of those things that is deceptively hard and could cause a lot of people to lose their mind over time. There’s also the premise from the preview that teams will experience “four seasons in one day” — so yeah, that means they’ll be dealing with snow at one point. At one point, teams may also have to take to the air — we see that with Jully & Kathy but unfortunately for them, it doesn’t go altogether well.

This could be a pretty fun, but also potentially challenging leg. We tend to think that there will be an elimination at the end of this one. A lot of the teams left are likable, but we like that there are some rivalries starting to form, as well. This show isn’t anywhere near as much fun when everyone is super-nice and cooperative with each other all of the time. Why in the world would they when they are competing for a grand prize?

