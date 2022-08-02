Only Murders in the Building season 2: Who could Paul Rudd play?

Is Paul Rudd actually appearing on Only Murders in the Building season 2? This is a question that has been out there for some time.

The source of the rumor originates all the way back in March, when a Selena Gomez fan account posted an image, which originally appeared on the Instagram Stories of guest star Michael Rapaport. It shows Gomez, Steven Martin, Martin Short, and some other familiar faces from the season — and then, Paul Rudd of all people!

Of course, this is no confirmation that Rudd is 100% appearing. Hulu has never confirmed it, and he has been a frequent part of SNL as a host and couple just be friendly with Martin and Short. However, it’s more fun to speculate that he is a part of the end of the season in some way.

With that in mind, let’s share our favorite theory at the moment: Rudd is a secret half-brother of Charles-Haden Savage, the descendent of Charles’ father and the artist Rose Cooper. We know that those two had an affair in the past, so what if they had a child and that led to Rose falling off the face of the planet? Rudd’s “character” could have grown up not knowing about his father, and it’s possible he even grew up without his mother. Then, he somehow learns that she was a famous artist and there was a valuable painting with his father in it — in Bunny’s apartment, no less! Getting the painting and/or cash could have been his motive for killing Bunny. We’ve seen people murder for less! It could also echo fathers being a part of this season from start to finish, as we have seen every single member of the trio have a story tied to that in some way.

Of course, this is all a theory and Rudd may not be appearing at all … but it definitely is fun to think about.

What do you think could be happening with Paul Rudd and Only Murders in the Building, if anything?

It looks like Paul Rudd has been cast in Only Murders in the Building season 2! pic.twitter.com/kLvA3y63tE — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) March 30, 2022

