Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8: ‘Hello, Darkness’

Next week on Hulu you’re going to see Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8; let’s just say that it raises the stakes!

What can we say about this one in advance? For starters, the title here is “Hello, Darkness,” and there will be another variable inserted into the equation that makes things rather dangerous for the trio: A city-wide blackout. What happens when so many characters are forced to deal with a relative lack of technology? Is Bunny’s murderer about to do something else drastic?

To get a few more details all about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

A blackout throws the city into chaos. As the trio races to save a loved one from the killer, other Arconia residents begin to explore unexpected connections in the midst of darkness — all enhanced by Gut Milk and a yodel or two.

The presence of Gut Milk this season has been somewhat interesting, to put it mildly. The show has made a real effort to constantly remind you of its existence, even if it hasn’t been a foundational part of the mystery. Is there a chance that it has a larger role in things than what is currently made clear? We wouldn’t rule that or anything else out right now.

The most important thing to mention here is that there are only four episodes left this season, and we’re 100% not happy about it at all.

