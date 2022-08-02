Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The next targets (day 28)

This afternoon in the Big Brother 24 house we’ve heard a tiny bit of campaigning but for most of the Leftovers, they are looking ahead. They have their blindside-of-sorts coming for Nicole on Thursday and from there, they gotta figure out what they want to do moving forward.

So what are the important conversations right now? Earlier today, we told you about Kyle and Alyssa becoming 100% a showmance in the game. In the aftermath of this, Kyle’s already getting super-paranoid. His worry is that the perception of this relationship will create doubt in the Leftovers, and he has already assured Monte and Joseph that this is not the case. Kyle is being reasonably honest, at least in that he hasn’t spilled about this alliance at all. A part of him may feel bad, but personal feelings and the game are two different things.

In one of these conversations, Joseph did reiterate the plan for either Alyssa or Daniel to be the next person out. We’re sure that Kyle will want Alyssa in jury, but there may not be a way to ensure that this happens depending on what happens next week. Losing Alyssa could be a blow to him in terms of having a backup option in the game, especially someone who has no real issue sharing some important secrets in the game.

At the moment, you can still argue that The Pound alliance of Kyle, Joseph, Monte, and Turner are the dominant force in the game since they are the majority of the Leftovers. However, we don’t want to rule out Michael, who has shown he can win a lot competitions. The most interesting person in the game to us right now is Joseph, who has a great bond with Taylor, has the guys, and seems well-liked almost everywhere in the house. Despite being a super-strong guy, he’s insulated by some of the people around him.

