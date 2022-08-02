The Boys season 4 spoilers: EP hypes up Firecracker, Sister Sage

Yesterday, it was revealed that there are a couple of new Supes coming on board The Boys season 4 in Firecracker and Sister Sage. We know that these characters are played by Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward, and they also don’t directly connect to the comics.

With all of this being said, answers will be coming out at some point — and showrunner Eric Kripke wants you to be very much excited.

In a new post on Twitter, here is just some of what the executive producer had to say about these new additions … and also how insane they’re going to be:

“These new Supes are some of the best and craziest ever written for The Boys … You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified and a tiny bit nauseous.”

So is it fair to say that Sister Sage and Firecracker are evil? We probably shouldn’t go that far, but we know that the majority of Supes in this world are super-selfish and have a tendency to think only about their own fame. Occasionally, you get someone like Starlight who does actually want to bring some good into the world; then again, you also get someone like Homelander who is psychotic beyond measure and has no problem eventually becoming the ultimate villain.

Now begins the really long wait for season 4 to premiere and to see these characters in action; odds are, we’re talking about an extremely late 2023 or early 2024 start, and that is the best-case scenario all things considered.

What are you excited to see with these new additions on The Boys season 4?

