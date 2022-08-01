The Boys season 4 spoilers: Prepare for more Ryan

While we’re going to be waiting for a long time in order to see The Boys season 4 on Amazon Prime, we have some news to share today!

According to a new report from TVLine, Cameron Crovetti has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming batch of episodes. He has recurred over the past two seasons as Ryan, Homelander and Becca’s biological son and a young man who could be set for a dangerous turn to the dark side.

At the end of last season, Ryan ended up being at the center of a massive showdown that featured Billy Butcher, Soldier Boy, and Homelander that led to a wide array of dramatic consequences.

At the end of last season, Ryan ended up being at the center of a massive showdown that featured Billy Butcher, Soldier Boy, and Homelander that led to a wide array of dramatic consequences. At the end of it, Homelander had Ryan and eventually showed him off to the world. (The final scene of this, where Homelander kills a guy and is celebrated by the crowd, has become somewhat of a meme due to his reaction to the cheers.)

We do tend to think a big theme for season 4 is whether or not Antony Starr’s character will fully corrupt Ryan; how much of Becca is still in him? As a Supe Ryan could prove to be incredibly powerful, and we tend to think a real battle will be waging for his soul throughout. A larger role for the kid could also force Billy to confront some more of his own issues, including his resentment towards people with powers and how he’s reacted to Ryan’s abilities in the past.

With filming for The Boys season 4 starting off next month, we imagine more details will be coming in the near future!

