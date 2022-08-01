Your Honor season 2 premiere date: What we know so far

Your Honor season 2 is coming to Showtime eventually, but when in the world is it going to premiere? Given that we’re seeing Bryan Cranston on the final season of Better Call Saul, maybe this has piqued your curiosity.

Below, we’re going to do our best to map out at least some of what we know right now about the show — if nothing else, this may paint a clearer picture for what the future may hold.

More than likely, it won’t be back this year – There’s just no way, given the fact that Cranston has been running around sporting an enormous beard. Unless Michael is undergoing some physical transformation, the show hasn’t begun filming!

It will feature new faces – Rosie Perez of The Flight Attendant is one of the new people who will be turning up this go-around — for more on that, all you have to do is visit the link here.

It will be the final season – That’s at least according to Cranston, and wouldn’t he know better than anyone?

Premiere date news could come out later this year – Much of it will depend on when Showtime intends on launching it. We think it makes some sense to get it out by the spring; that way, you ensure that it is in consideration for the Emmys next year.

Grief could be a huge theme of the story – Remember that season 1 of Your Honor really started and finished with a great deal of tragedy. It is hard to imagine something different from season 2 as Michael faces the further consequences of some of his own actions, and how much he tried (and failed) to bend parts of the law for his own favor. This will not be forgotten anytime soon.

