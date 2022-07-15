Your Honor season 2 spoilers: Casting and premiere date talk

Isn’t it nice to see some early Your Honor season 2 casting news? Given how long we’ve waiting for the show to return, we’re thrilled for just about every headline that eventually comes out. That’s including the big one that we have for you today.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, The Flight Attendant actress Rosie Perez is set to recur on the upcoming batch of episodes. Her role is that of Olivia Delmont, described as “a charismatic assistant U.S Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans.” This at least gives you a sense of some of the chaos that will be swirling around Bryan Cranston’s character of Michael on the upcoming season. We tend to think that he will be wrestling heavily with grief and guilt following the events of the season 1 finale, but there could be something much more than that coming down the road, as well.

To go along with this news, Andrene Ward-Hammond has been officially promoted to series regular for season — a sign that we’re going to get a LOT more of the character Big Mo. We’re excited already see what she can bring to the table this time around after being in a good half of the first season!

So when will season 2 premiere? If we had to guess, the most reasonable estimate is that we’re going to be seeing new episodes in either the spring or the summer. The fact that we’re finally getting some casting news is a good sign that things are really about to get rolling. There was a long time there where there wasn’t any news at all and we were all just fluttering in the wind, waiting to see what happens next.

