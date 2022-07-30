Only Murders in the Building season 2: Clues in Charles’ apartment

The folks behind the scenes at Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building continue to kill it with content — and we’re not even just talking about new episodes here!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see the latest ambient-room feature from the folks who work on the show, with this one being tied exclusively the the apartment of none other than Charles-Haden Savage! Steve Martin’s character is quite the eclectic guy; he was once Brazzos, but he’s more than that! Of course, we say that knowing that he openly responds to his former role’s name on the streets.

Did you see our most-recent theory video about Only Murders in the Building season 2? If not, take a look at it below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for theories and reviews moving forward…

There are a couple of cool uses for a video like this. First and foremost, this is a good source of background noise while you’re working or doing whatever to relax. However, if you watch closely, there are a few different clues sprinkled in to the story of the season and the central mystery: Who killed Bunny? Some of them are callbacks to what you’ve seen already, whereas others will make a little more sense as the story here progresses.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We just love the creativity behind all of this; really, it’s just an opportunity for the team behind the scenes to play around with the show further. It also gets us back into the world of the Arconia a little bit early. Remember, after all, that the next new episode of Only Murders in the Building will not be available until Tuesday at midnight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building, including scoop on Alice and Mabel’s future

Who do you think is responsible for the murder of Bunny on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — we’ve got more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







