Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7: Alice’s new future

As you prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7, there is one thing we can say when it comes to Alice. This is a character who just betrayed Mabel in one of the most horrible ways possible, as she used her entire history for an art installation of sorts.

There is a school of thought here where you could suggest that this is the end of the road for the character. After all, how does she come back from that? There is no clear answer for the time being; however, Cara Delevingne is going to be sticking around as this character for at least the immediate future.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress indicated that as we prepare for episode 7, Alice could be on a redemption tour-of-sorts. Whether or not she’s successful remains to be seen, but she’s certainly going to make an effort:

She’s going to try to prove herself in any way, to try and help Mabel, and to continue be a friend to her as much as possible and be supportive of her in any way she can. She really becomes part of the plot, which is always fun.

Is Alice still involved in the mystery somehow? We don’t think that she’s responsible for Bunny’s death, but it is 100% possible that she had a role to play in forging the Rose Cooper painting. At the very least, she has the skill set for it.

