House of the Dragon season 2: What could it look like?

We know that at the time of this writing, there is still no official word on a House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO. However, that won’t stop us from having a conversation on the subject right now!

Ultimately, one of the things that is so fascinating about this show is the possibilities yielded by the title. It is clear that the series is all about the history of House Targeryan. However, that doesn’t mean that has to be confined to a particular period of time. The first season has a very specific perspective, but a season 2 may not have to directly follow that up.

Speaking in a new interview via Entertainment Weekly while at San Diego Comic-Con, here is some of what co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik (who directed several great Game of Thrones episodes) had to say on this subject:

“Absolutely [we can move through time]. I think that’s one of the interesting things about the Targaryens … We’ve chosen a story that’s almost like Star Wars: Episode IV. It’s the New Nope. We can go backwards, we can go forwards. There’s a lot of opportunities there. I hope we’ve been given the opportunity to set up something.”

It goes without saying that there are probably at least discussions about a season 2 already — given the lengthy amount of time it takes to make a show like this, you want to be prepared if HBO hands over a renewal! If the ratings are big for the first couple of episodes, we tend to think some renewal news will come out sooner rather than later.

