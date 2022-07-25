House of the Dragon video: Matt Smith, cast tease season 1 story

With the premiere of House of the Dragon rapidly approaching, what better time than the present to learn even more about it?

In the video below, you can hear from the likes of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and producers like Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin as they describe the basis for the new Game of Thrones prequel, in addition to what makes it stand out from the original. Take, for starters, the idea that this is a more intimate tale — at least at first. The main focus is on the Targeryan family in the height of their power; it isn’t trying to tell a thousand different narratives. The budget will still be through the roof and there are dragons, battles, and so much more, but there also still seems to be a focus behind it.

In hearing the cast speak about the show, you can hear both excitement and also trepidation. Following the polarizing end of Game of Thrones, we get that there is a real fear audiences may not accept this show or give it a chance. Yet, one of the things that we’re hearing especially from the creative team is that there was a real willingness to learn from a lot of the mistakes of the past in order to craft a better future.

Nobody wanted to define themselves based on how the original show ended. We do think with all of this in mind, House of the Dragon will probably be more like the early Game of Thrones seasons, back before the pace sputtered out of control and it was harder to understand character motivations.

