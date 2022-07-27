Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, July 27?

Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? These are exciting times for the One Chicago franchise, but that unfortunately does not mean a new episode is right around the corner.

So what can we tell you about the status of all three shows for tonight? Well, let’s just say that it’s not great news. There isn’t a new episode for any One Chicago show tonight, and that is largely due to the fact that all of them just began production earlier this month! There hasn’t been enough time to film anything, let alone get it into editing and all of the other post-production work after the fact.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

There is still some good news to dive into from the franchise here, starting with the fact that all three shows are returning on Wednesday, September 21. The lineup will be exactly the same as it was before, with the medical drama leading the way into Fire and PD. We also reported yesterday that Benjamin Levy Aguilar is going to be a series regular on Chicago PD as Dante Torres, the character we briefly met last season in the episode “New Guard.” He’s a relatively new cop compared to some other people on Intelligence. With that in mind, he could give the drama a brand-new energy.

Expect some more casting and story teases over the next few weeks, largely because NBC tends to do a pretty good job promoting this franchise — which they really should. We are talking here about one of the biggest collections of shows on TV, and the ratings could spike even higher this season if there’s a crossover at some point. We haven’t seen those over the past couple of years due to the global health crisis, but some things could be starting to change with that.

Related – Be sure to get some more reporting when it comes to Chicago PD in particular

What do you want to see moving forward on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







