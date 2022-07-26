Chicago PD season 10: Benjamin Levy Aguilar to be series regular

Today NBC revealed some of the first news on Chicago PD season 10, and we tend to think that it’s some big stuff.

According to a new report from Deadline, Benjamin Levy Aguilar is set to be a series regular as Dante Torres, the character we first met last season in “New Guard.” He was a new cop who didn’t have a lot of trust in Jay Halstead and much of Intelligence, and a lot of said trust was not reciprocated. Yet, the more we understood who Torres was and where he came from, the more we understood his reasoning for wanting to be a cop. He was a fantastic guest character when we saw him, and it makes perfect sense that he would now get this promotion and a green light moving forward.

So what will he bring to the table as a full-time character? That remains to be seen, but it’s felt clear for a while that Chicago PD could benefit from someone else joining the cast. They hadn’t entirely replaced some of the last series regulars to leave the show, and a character like Torres makes it so that there is a little bit of conflict within the unit. While Dante is young compared to some of the veteran cops, he is smart and really resourceful. Does he follow every rule in the book? No, but he’ll be working under Hank Voight — this is a man who largely invented breaking rules a long time ago.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more teases for what’s ahead for the Torres character soon enough; after all, Chicago PD season 10 is not going to be premiering on NBC until we get around to Wednesday, September 21. The same goes for Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

