Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7: Is Jan story over?

As we prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7, why not have a conversation about Jan? Or, to be more specific, why not discuss whether or not there is any story left for this character at all?

Following the end of this week’s episode, it is easy to say that Amy Ryan’s character has fulfilled her overall purpose. She gave Charles information as to how to approach his investigation, and then she became a vessel for him to deal with his loneliness and fear. While he didn’t break up with her in the most traditional way, he broke up with her nonetheless. They’re over … but are they?

The truth here is that Jan isn’t getting out of prison anytime soon. It’s not like she can just stop by and pay Charles a visit. We also don’t think Steve Martin’s character is going to be going back there, especially now that he has seen with his own eyes just how much he’s hurt Mabel by being around her — the same person who killed Tim Kono.

As great as Ryan is, it feels like Jan now needs to be done, especially since Only Murders in the Building still has more guest stars than it knows what to do with. There are other people out there — think Shirley MacLaine — who could still be relevant to the story. We’d prefer to spend more time with them!

