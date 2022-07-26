Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7: Is Alice done?

As we prepare for the next Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode, there is a big question to think about with Alice: Is she gone from the world for good? Is there a chance that we will actually see her again.

Ultimately, we do tend to think that Mabel is going to want to be away from her for as long as she can. Remember that the character used Mabel’s entire history to create an art installation, allowing the “Bloody Mabel” persona to become a star. It doesn’t make her a killer, but it does make her a terrifying and selfish person who may have just used this relationship to get information for her next big project.

So why did Alice do this? As Cara Delevingne explains to TV Insider, it may have a certain bit to do with her obsessing over something to the point where it has become her entire identity:

“I think all of her life has revolved around art because that’s gotten her to where she is … I think that’s probably gotten in the way of a lot of the relationships in her life, so it’s actually probably a bad thing because, at the end of the day, not everything is a subject that you need to use to make art.”

The actress notes that some of Alice’s secrets may not be tied to some malicious intent; rather, she could have a sense of shame about who she is. It’s pretty darn easy to argue that she was in the wrong using her own girlfriend for her own personal gain. Is she more involved in the case of Bunny than what we know? That remains to be seen.

