The Challenge USA episode 4 video: Derek, Alyssa plot & scheme

Tomorrow night on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see The Challenge USA episode 4 and with that, more opportunities to see some high-level strategy talk. Also, vengeance — did we forget to mention that?

For the earlier part of the season, one of the central narratives we were seeing was the various reality-show casts sticking together. Survivor players didn’t want to take out other castaways, and The Amazing Race had so few people that for a while, they wanted to stay loyal to each other.

If one show is particularly vulnerable, though, it is Big Brother — and there is a particular reason for that. There are SO many people on this season from season 23 and with that, there are people out to settle a score. Alyssa and Derek were both played hard by the Cookout, and it really shouldn’t come as a shock they want revenge. Tiffany is out of the game already, and in the sneak peek below, you see the two talk about going at Xavier. He was so dominant at the end of BB23 that the sooner they can get him out here, the better. He’s an enormous physical and strategic threat, especially since he’s so good at making people think they’re his friend and he’d never do anything to betray them.

Alyssa and Derek also talk about going after Shan, who they also recognize was a strategic threat. For most of her time on Survivor 41, she was a dominant player until she was blindsided close to the finale. Sometimes, recently bias can be a good thing; however, it’s not so much when you are so fresh in people’s minds as a threat. Meanwhile, Alyssa and Derek probably aren’t seen as that dangerous because they were defeated on Big Brother last season. That’s just how things work.

Guess the Big Brother alliance isn't as strong as we all thought. 👀#TheChallengeUSA is all-new tomorrow at 9p on @CBS! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RPNgXBlUNv — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 26, 2022

