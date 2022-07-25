The Orville season 4: Why there was no renewal news at SDCC

We’re over 24 hours removed from The Orville having a panel at San Diego Comic-Con and of course, we wished there was a season 4 renewal. We want more new episodes! How could we not?

In some way, we knew going into the panel that a renewal wasn’t altogether likely to happen during the panel, but that didn’t stop us from having some hope. It would’ve been the perfect time to have the audience go completely nuts! The best news we got was that the first three seasons will also be coming to Disney+ here in the US, which will give the show additional exposure.

We’re sure that Seth MacFarlane and the cast wanted a renewal to be announced during the panel; heck, a lot of Hulu executives probably wanted it! Remember that a lot of executives are often fans, but at times they are forced to make a difficult business decision. This is an occasion where that is 100% the case. There are so many things financially that have to be worked out for a season 4, and that includes getting the cast re-signed and figuring out how everything will work in terms of scheduling. A lot of these people have other things going on!

A renewal wasn’t announced this weekend simply because business-wise, Hulu doesn’t have all of the data yet. They likely want to gauge performance for the final two episodes, plus the performance over on Disney+ and also if word-of-mouth can spread in the weeks after the finale. We’d be thrilled if there is a quick decision next month, but that feels unlikely. With an endeavor this expensive and ambitious, Hulu is bound to take their time.

Everyone seems to love The Orville — it’s just a matter of making it happen again without sacrificing its quality or scope.

