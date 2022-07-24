The Orville season 3 episode 9 promo: A Kaylon showdown

The Orville season 3 episode 9 is going to be on Hulu this week, and there is plenty to be excited about here in advance.

Where do we begin? Probably by noting that this is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here is all but sure to carry into the events of the finale. Meanwhile, it also happens to be one that could prove to be the most action-packed story of the season. It is the Union versus the Kaylon, like never before and out in space.

For starters, this promo indicates that John and Gordon both could be battling the opposition in separate, smaller ships — this could be about strategy just as much as it is brute force. We don’t anticipate an easy road ahead for anyone, and it remains to be seen what the long-term toll of this battle is on the crew.

If you missed some of the news yesterday, nothing has been decided as of yet on a season 4 for The Orville, even though the cast did have a San Diego Comic-Con panel. We do think the powers that be do want it to work somehow, but nothing is altogether confirmed when it comes to that at the moment. What we do know is that the first three seasons are coming to Disney+ here in America this August, which means it will be available on both platforms. We hope that this is the sort of thing that makes it all the more likely the show gets more viewers and come back; it definitely feels like this is the primary motivation for it turning up there.

Coming to you straight out of #SDCC, here's what's next on #TheOrville New Horizons! pic.twitter.com/WukxYCVWYG — The Orville (@TheOrville) July 23, 2022

