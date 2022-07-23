Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: MeKai Curtis sets it up

For all of those hyped-up to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 arrive on Starz, it is going to be here soon! The premiere is set to be here on August 14, and we’re imagining a batch of episodes that is dramatic, intense, and pretty much all we could want and then some. We’ve got some high hopes after the events of the first season, so we just gotta hope the writing can match them.

One person in particular we’re sure is going to have a great season 2 is MeKai Curtis, who of course plays the younger version of Kanan Stark on the show. He went through a lot the first go-around when it comes to lost innocence, culminating with the scene with Detective Howard near the end of the season. It’s fair to say based on that and so much more that he will be entering the new season a changed man.

Speaking in a new interview with Essence, Curtis himself made it clear that there are a lot of big revelations ahead — and these are the sort of thing that could bridge the gap easily between where we are now and where we see 50 Cent’s version of Kanan in the original show:

“In this season, you get to see everybody wrestle with the decisions they’ve made and the consequences of what they did in the first season and how that relays and correlates to the person that each individual has become now.

“I’m just excited each and every time people get to see more of how Kanan turned into the Kanan people saw on the original Power … There’s so many unanswered questions and so many things that were left folded in the first season, that I’m excited for people to get to discover those, even more, this year, and I’m excited to see the conversations that it sparks.”

Hopefully, we get another trailer or something else soon — we gotta see more details for ourselves in regards to what lies ahead!

What do you think is going to happen with Raw on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

