Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Raq’s motivations

We know that the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere is going to be coming to Starz next month. What lies ahead? Well, we expect a lot of drama, especially around Raq and the title character. We’d be surprised if things DIDN’T get more complicated after what happened with Detective Howard at the end of last season.

We think that it is easy to say that Raq acts selfishly, and at times it seems like she’s willing to risk her kid’s safety to make things happen. Yet, Patina Miller herself does carry with her an interesting philosophy on Raq, plus also a realization that she can’t be responsible for every single thing her son does.

Speaking in a recent interview with Elle about her character and the story so far, Miller had the following to say:

…Raq is calculating but impulsive when it comes to her child. You see this woman in a man’s world not standing down but also trying to mother a 15-year-old boy who thinks he knows everything. He puts himself in this position to influence her work, and everything gets thrown out of whack, and she can’t just focus on the price. She has to focus on her son, which is the most important thing at the end of the day. I just understand her, however questionable her actions may be. While there are violent moments, it’s lovely to see an ambitious woman in all her glory and bad things too. It makes her a well-rounded individual who’s heavily flawed and human, and that’s hard to come by.

It’s also something that is refreshing to see on television. Raq doesn’t always do the right thing, but would the show be exciting if she did? You always gotta wonder that.

