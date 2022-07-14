Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 teaser: One month away!!

It has been a long time coming, but the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere is almost around the corner! In particular, we’re just one month away from it coming to pass.

In the video below, you can see a small reminder from the folks at Starz that we are 31 days from the premiere arriving on the network / the app, and we couldn’t be more stoked to see it after such a long period of time waiting.

Of course, we wish that this teaser from Starz was something more than a few short seconds, largely because the promotion for this season has been largely MIA. There was some good stuff back when the premiere date was announced but since that time, it’s been radio silence. Our hope now is just that we get a few more teasers and some other insight into not only what’s coming up, but also how the show will evolve beyond just a fantastic season 1.

There was so much depth to Kanan’s world, and you wouldn’t have ever known that based on the character’s closed-off nature when you saw him during Power proper. We know he’ll be entering the season in a tough spot after everything that happened with Detective Howard — and to think, there’s still so much other craziness to come.

Fingers crossed that over the next couple of weeks, a longer trailer comes out for what you can expect to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raising Kanan (@raisingkananstarz)

