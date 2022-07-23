Criminal Minds season 16 premiere date: Could it air in 2022?

Now that we know that a Criminal Minds season 16 is coming to Paramount+, it’s high time to talk premiere dates! When could you actually see the BAU coming back to the small screen?

On paper, it actually does feel like a quick turnaround is possible. Production on the ten upcoming episodes is going to start later this summer, and in the past, the CBS series was able to adhere to a standard network TV schedule where episodes were commonly shot a couple of months before they aired.

If Criminal Minds on Paramount+ does the same thing, it’s easy to argue that the Paget Brewster series could be on the service by November without an issue. Will that actually happen? That’s complicated, and comes down to a number of factors. For starters, Paramount+ doesn’t need to premiere the show at any given time. They’ve got Evil rolling right now and later this year, they will have The Good Fight, the Yellowstone prequel 1923, and potentially another season of SEAL Team that is currently in production. That gives them a lot of options. They could easily wait until 2023 to launch Criminal Minds just to give them an opportunity to have something in the winter.

For now, Paramount isn’t confirming anything, and they probably won’t for some time. Just know that in theory, episodes could be ready later this year; it will mostly be a measure of when the streamer thinks the time is right to launch it, mostly for the sake of maintaining their own subscriber base.

