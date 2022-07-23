Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 3 nominations

The week 3 nomination ceremony has come and gone within the Big Brother 24 house — want to know more?

Let’s start, at least for now, with a little bit of catch-up. If you missed the news, Pooch is evicted and his pal Turner won Head of Household, giving him a chance to make a big move this week. Is he doing it? Not so much.

Rather than trying to establish a new paradigm in the house or working to get some new alliances, Turner is going the “easy week” option. Michael & Brittany are the duo nominated for eviction right now and because of the Bestie Twist (see all the pairs here), they could both come off at once. If they come off the block, Taylor & Nicole go up with Taylor as the easy target. There’s no guarantee that Taylor plays in the Veto, and we highly doubt that someone will choose her if Houseguest’s Choice is drawn. If Taylor does win Veto and removes the nominations, we imagine that Indy & Alyssa will be considered with Indy as the target.

The thing that is probably the most annoying of this whole order is Kyle somehow acting like it’s a great thing the house is so unified and this is an easy vote if Taylor goes up. That’s not what this show is! Big Brother is about big moves and back-stabs, and there’s been nothing about Taylor being isolated or named public enemy #1 that has been even remotely fun. There’s still hope for her in the game, but it is not going to come easy. The only other way she stays if she doesn’t win Veto is turning the target on Nicole, but that won’t be easy since she has a lot of allies in the game.

Ultimately, the Veto draw in the morning is going to mean more than it usually does; that is very-much clear at the moment.

What do you think about the week 3 nominations within the Big Brother 24 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

