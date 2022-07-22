Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The Bestie duos, targets (day 17)

We are starting day 17 in the Big Brother 24 house with a reminder that this is not going to be a typical week in the game — or anything close to it.

What do we know about things right now? Well, as we reported last night, Turner has won Head of Household, and that means that both he and his partner in Jasmine are safe. It seems like this duo twist will last for at least one week after this, and if that happens, Jasmine is still eligible to compete for Head of Household. She had to choose the Have-Nots for the week, and she decided that it would be Alyssa & Indy.

Here are the complete list of duos in the game: Turner & Jasmine, Alyssa & Indy, Michael & Brittany, Terrance & Ameerah, Taylor & Nicole, Joseph & Monte, and Daniel & Kyle.

So who is going to be nominated? Turner is looking at a couple of possibilities, with Taylor (shocker … not) being a target for him. He may go with nominating Michael & Brittany, especially since Michael has been such a Veto threat. If one goes off the block the other does also, and that would allow him to put up Taylor & Nicole. (One of the reasons Nicole was okay with this pairing is because she feels like she’d always stay over Taylor.) He could also just nominate Taylor & Nicole outright, but doing this would allow her to compete in Veto.

Yes, it is horribly uncreative that Taylor is an easy target every single week, and we wish that some people who are just coasting by right now (Kyle, Alyssa) would be forced to really start playing.

What do you think that Turner should do as Head of Household in Big Brother 24 this week?

