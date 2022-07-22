The Walking Dead – Rick Grimes movies to become limited series

Remember when the plan was for Andrew Lincoln to return to The Walking Dead in the form of some feature films? Well, that plan has been fed to the walkers.

Today, AMC confirmed that franchise chief content officer Scott M. Gimple is going to serve as showrunner of a six-episode limited series set to air next year, with the plan being for Lincoln to return as Rick Grimes — and for Danai Gurira to come back as Michonne! This is something that will tie up loose ends, which is certainly needed sense there are a lot of questions still out there.

Per Deadline, here is how the network is currently describing this upcoming series:

The latest TWD spinoff will present an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by this. The global health crisis clearly shifted a lot of plans in regards to the movies, and we think in general a limited-series format just works better for television in general. Lincoln and Gurira are enormously important to this franchise, so it is critical that we see them still out there and building towards a happy ending.

It’s also just nice to know that this project is coming at some point in the reasonably-near future, and that this is not being shoved off so far where we can only imagine it as some theoretical concept.

