The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 return date, trailer

If you have been waiting for a good while to see The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 return date at AMC, wonder no more!

Today, AMC officially confirmed while at San Diego Comic-Con that on Sunday, October 2, the final chapter of the long-running hit is going to begin. The trailer below is all sorts of epic, though there is a certain irony to the tagline of “finish the fight.” Aren’t there still some spin-offs after this and by virtue of that, more fighting? Anyway…

Even though you can look at the final season knowing that there is a Daryl spin-off plus a Maggie / Negan story on the way, The Walking Dead will be planning to give closure to a number of characters over the course of the remaining episodes. This is going to be an emotional and deadly end of this story, and we hope that there are a lot of little nods to the key characters and locations that got us here. We still hold in our heart people like Shane and Glenn, or locations like Hershel’s farm or even the prison. They all made this show what it was and remember that at one point, we were talking here about the biggest franchise on all of cable. The only thing close to The Walking Dead for years was Game of Thrones, and eventually the HBO epic surpassed it near the end of its run.

We understand that the zombie drama is not what it once was, but so far season 11 has been a worthy and personal return to form. The walkers are still there, but the writing has done a good job of making it mostly about the characters.

