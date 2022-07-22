Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: A nomination ‘strategy’ (day 17)

The nomination ceremony is happening a little bit later today within the Big Brother 24 house, but we’ve got a clear sense already of what is going to happen. Is it beneficial for some people in the house? Maybe they see it that way, but we can’t help but think it’s pretty bad for the Head of Household.

If you missed the news from last night, Pooch is gone from the game while Turner is now in the person in power. He was one of Pooch’s closer allies, and also one of the last people to be made aware of the plan to get him out of the game. While some fingers have pointed towards Taylor as the “architect” of the plan (really just players deflecting), Taylor realizes that much of it is Pooch’s own doing and then other people jumping on his mistakes.

Still, it seems like he wants Taylor out of the house and he has a plan that he thinks will make for an easy week. Michael & Brittany are going to be the nominees, as they are paired together thanks to the Bestie twist (see more of the pairs over here). This week means that one person winning Veto means that both can be removed from the block, so the idea is to take them off and then nominate Taylor & Nicole. From there, Taylor leaves the game. We wonder if Nicole would have temporary safety after that, similar to the Golden Key that we’ve seen in the past season.

The reason why this whole plan feels like a mistake from Turner is that from what we saw last week, he was near the bottom of the house and would have even been targeted by some people if he wasn’t in power this go-around. It feels like he is mostly doing the dirty work of others instead of trying to use the game to establish some sort of new paradigm. He may not be the immediate next target, but where he stands right now is probably, at best, the position of an early juror. It’s hard to know his path to the finish line.

Also, there is a chance that Taylor gets drawn for Veto and wins it.

What do you think about the current Big Brother 24 nomination plan?

