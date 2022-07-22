Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 18: The ‘Old Sitch’

Next week on MTV, you’re going to have a chance to see Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 18 — want to know a little more?

Through most of tonight’s new episode on the network, we knew that we would see some more chaos as Pauly D did his DJ gig in El Paso; also, we saw The Situation and Angelina continue their beef even though they weren’t in the same place. That is clearly the big story at the center of the season, and it’s going to continue in a big way moving forward.

In the end, it does feel like a lot of the big questions being asked right now are around a single subject: Is Mike really changed? Is this the same Situation from the original seasons, or has he turned over a new leaf entirely? Angelina seems to be questioning all of that, and is ready to call him out for still having that devil on his shoulder that likes to cause drama. Mike, on the flip side, is questioning whether he is being dragged back into his old ways.

The real truth about all of this, at least from our vantage point, is pretty simple: People are complicated. This isn’t really a situation where Mike is totally different from who he used to be, but he’s also not the same. Those impulses to stir the pot are going to come up here and there! That’s especially the case when you are dealing with someone like Angelina, mostly because she is someone who has a real tendency to do some pot-stirring herself.

So, for those of you out there who thought we’d be getting peace and harmony at some point soon, prepare to be disappointed.

