Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 17: The FaceTime

Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 17, you are going to see the second part of the El Paso story. Will there be parties? You better believe it.

Of course, there’s also going to be a lot of drama from start to finish here and, to the surprise of no one, it revolves heavily around Angelina. What happens with her and Mike could cause things to get crazy and really, we’ve been building towards a lot here for quite some time.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Below, you can take a look at the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 17 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The party continues when DJ Pauly D takes on El Paso and the meatballs take on an owl. But it’s a FaceTime from Angelina that takes Mike over the edge.

Of course, we know that there’s a lot that will be happening on this show beyond the El Paso trip, but we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know that the aftereffects are going to last for some time. The stuff with Pauly’s DJ gig and the meatball adventures is likely more standalone subject matter; everything else? Yea, that could be a part of the rest of the season. We tend to think that for Angelina, this will probably be the most difficult stretch that she’s had as a part of this show. There is still a lot left to go in this season, and that in itself suggests that there are more twists and turns coming around just about every corner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

What do you want to see when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 17?

How do you think everything else will progress this season when it comes to Angelina’s personal life? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







