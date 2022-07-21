The Challenge USA episode 4 preview: Chaos within Big Brother?

Want to get a better sense now for what lies ahead on The Challenge USA episode 4? Well, it seems like drama is starting to bubble among everyone within the Big Brother world — even though they could be working together.

Are we surprised by this? Not exactly, given that there are a lot of players in here with big egos who of course all think that they would be the best. Kyland has already shown he has entered this season feeling very good about himself, while Xavier is the most-recent BB winner and inherently a threat. Alyssa, meanwhile, is one of the most dangerous competitors on the whole show and someone who could easily win at the end of the season. There are a lot of competitors across the board, and eventually, things will have to implode … and the promo suggested that it could be happening soon.

One of the main issues Big Brother alum are facing here is rather simple: You have so many contestants who were a part of the same season together, and this said season was also pretty darn recent. That puts a lot of people in a position where they could easily have more grudges or the wounds could be a little more fresh.

With all of this said, Kyland and Xavier are still huge competitors and could last a while. It feels like there are a handful of contestants who seem poised to make a final unless some funny business goes down — take Tyson, Sarah, Angela, and Danny. Even Ben may have a chance if he continues to compete as hard as he did during the episode tonight. We’ve gotten a sense now of how these players are adapting to this world, and we tend to think that it will only get more competitive from here on out.

