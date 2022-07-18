Dark Winds season 2: Is the next chapter already planned out?

Following the finale this past weekend, you can rest assured that there is a Dark Winds season 2 coming to AMC. There are, of course, questions still about what the future will hold for it! The first season chose to adapt Tony Hillerman’s novel Listening Woman, and the assumption is that the next chapter will focus on another Leaphorn and Chee novel that is already out there.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So which one should you expect? Well, that could remain somewhat of a mystery for the time being? Speaking to Variety, show creator Graham Roland did 100% confirm that there are plans to adapt a specific story already, but he did not offer up too much more information on the subject:

We talked a lot about the second season, even during the first one, and what book we would tackle next. We have one picked out. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say what book it is. I don’t want to step on the new showrunner’s toes. But that’s kind of our model, one book a season.

There is going to be no shortage of material moving forward for the Dark Winds creative team to adapt. Tony Hillerman himself wrote 18 separate novels in this particular series, and his daughter Annie Hillerman has continued to publish more after his death. It’s hard to imagine the show will end up tackling all of them, but the sheer number gives them a chance to pick and choose which ones would be the most fascinating to present, especially to a contemporary audience.

Given that season 1 of Dark Winds was fairly short and we don’t imagine that this is going to change moving into season 2, it feels fair to imagine that new episodes will air at some point in 2023. To get more news on that, go ahead and visit the link here right now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dark Winds season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss as we look towards the future. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







