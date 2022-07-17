Dark Winds season 2 premiere date hopes over on AMC

Following the big finale today on AMC, do you want to see the Dark Winds season 2 premiere date, or get some more news on the future?

Let’s start things off here with the following: There is going to be a season 2 coming for the Navajo police drama! This is exciting for so many reasons, but it starts with the show’s unique perspective and its insistence on having Native American talent on board both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. While there are plenty of police shows on the air, few offer this sort of style or perspective.

Also, we think it’s established at this point how much we love Zahn McClarnon — we’ve been watching him since Longmire and it’s high time that he gets to lead a show.

In a statement, here is what Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had to say about the renewal:

“This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with Dark Winds … We can’t wait to share the rest of this thrill ride of a first season with the fans and follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee into a second season on AMC and AMC+ next year. Overwhelming gratitude to our entire production team and a special thanks to executive producers Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre and of course Zahn McClarnon, who also leads the cast and brings humanity, authority and the wisdom of richly lived experiences to everything he does.”

When will the show return?

Since we are talking here about a reasonably short six-episode series, we do think it is feasible that it could be back in the summer of next year. Expect each season to be based on different source material, and we only hope that every one gives us a new sense of reservation life and the characters beyond the cases.

