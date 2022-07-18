American Horror Stories season 2 promo teases familiar faces

The premiere of American Horror Stories season 2 is now just a matter of days away! We’re hoping that this will be a significant step forward from what we saw in season 1, which had a lot of potential but also provided a number of frustrating moments. (Remember, three of the episodes were largely centered around Murder House, making this feel like like the anthology we had expected going in.)

One of the things that we are certainly stoked about entering the new season is that it does feel like the anthology is being embraced; not only that, but we’re also going to be seeing some familiar faces turning up in new roles!

Just based on the new promo below, you’re going to have a chance to see Denis O’Hare and Gabourey Sidibe each make their big return to the franchise this season, of course in very different and absolutely freaky roles. We know already that O’Hare will be present for the very first episode titled “Dollhouse,” while Sidibe will be back a little later in the season. We remember her best from her part in American Horror Story: Coven, and we hope that she gets the chance to do something totally different here.

Remember here that the goal this season will be to freak you out, but this franchise does tend to mix in a few other genres along the way.

What do you most want to see on American Horror Stories season 2, based on this new promo?

