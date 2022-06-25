American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Why it will be later

American Horror Story season 11 could be one of the most-anticipated events on TV this fall. However, it already feels fair to say you shouldn’t expect it as early as we’ve seen it in the past.

What’s the reasoning for that? Well, it has mostly to do with the fact that filming isn’t anywhere near as far along right now as it was for Double Feature last year, or for some other seasons that we’ve seen in the past.

Without giving anything major away, we know that production on the new season has only been going on for a short period of time and in true AHS fashion, the producers are doing whatever they can to not give anything away. No one has been officially confirmed as a part of the cast as of yet, and nor as there been a central premise leaked out there. We’re sure that those announcements are coming, along with whatever sort of premiere date that the network wants to reveal. It’s inevitable that FX will want it on in the fall, but they may need to be patient for the time being as they accommodate production. This is still a period of time where things can shut down depending on what’s happening with the global health crisis.

In general, let’s hope that season 11 is more like either Red Tide, the first half of last season, or 1984 before it … we don’t need to see a repeat of what we got with Death Valley at the end of Double Feature.

