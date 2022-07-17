Dark Winds season 1 episode 6 (finale): Leaphorn & Chee’s future

Tonight you’re going to see the Dark Winds season 1 finale arrive on AMC, but what can you see unfold? Before we go further into this piece, we should note that there are spoilers — we’re writing this based on our viewing of the show on AMC+.

What makes the end of this season especially poignant (and unexpected) comes courtesy of the format of the storytelling. It would have almost been easy to make the entire end of the season about the whodunnit and facilitating these big, jaw-dropping reveals at the very end. Yet, that is not entirely what happened. Of course, we saw the downfall of Whitover and the corruption he brought to the reservation, just as we saw the trauma and suffering of those within. This entire finale was largely about seeing how darkness can spread and how difficult life can be when you are given virtually no resources and so many promises made on the outside world are false.

Given that Dark Winds is based upon a larger book series, it also feels fair to refer to the finale as an origin story of sorts. This gave us a chance to explore fully how Leaphorn and Chee become the crime-solving duo they are meant to be, and how Chee in the flash-forward is able to take better stock of his own future. There are clearly reasons for him to stay, and he holds great value to these people and this world.

The real shame in the finale comes only from it being six episodes long; yet, we’d rather have a short story that is complete and tightly-constructed than something that feels overly ambitious and drug out for almost no reason. It’s easy to come out of this finale feeling both satisfied and hopeful for what lies ahead for these characters … even if we know we’re not going to be seeing another season for quite some time.

